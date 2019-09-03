NEW ADMINISTRATOR. Lieutenant General Raul del Rosario's appointment papers were signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on August 28, 2019. Photo grabbed from Wescom FB

MANILA, Philippines – Former Lieutenant General Raul del Rosario, who used to oversee the military command securing the West Philippine Sea, is now in charge of the national transport security programs for the country's public transportation hubs.

Del Rosario was appointed Wednesday, August 28, as the new administrator of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), an attached agency of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Del Rosario previously served as the chief of the Western Command, as well as, the Central Command. As Wescom head, he was in charge of the defense of the entire Palawan province and the Kalayaan Group of Islands (Spratlys).

Prior to Wescom, he served for 4 months as commanding general of the Centcom, responsible for the Visayas region.

Prior to his OTS appointment, Del Rosario was the Vice President for Airport Operations of the Clark International Airport Corporation and the DOTr - Transportation Security Administration focal person who provided support to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's security operations.

“In dispensing transportation service to our passengers, safety and security should be an overriding concern. The public avails of our services in the hope that it will bring them to their destinations safely. We must not fail in this regard,” Del Rosario said in a press release.

DOTr Secretary Tugade expressed his confidence that Del Rosario will improve the country's transportation security measures to be at "par with international standards," given his military experience and his demonstrated skills in intelligence and counter-terrorism.

"Ensuring the safety and security of all passengers is a huge responsibility, and I believe that we have the right man for the job,” Tugade said in the same statement. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com