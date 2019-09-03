'MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE.' Gertie Batocabe, flanked by her sons Justin and Kiel, talks to reporters after the alleged mastermind behind her husband's killing was allowed to post bail. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The wife of slain AKO Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe lamented the court decision allowing the alleged mastermind of her husband's killing to post bail.

Gertie Batocabe faced the media at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 3, days after former Daraga mayor Carlwyn Baldo was allowed to post bail by Judge Maria Theresa San Juan Loquillano of Legazpi City Regional Trial Court Branch 10.

"What I feel now is it's like the second time that he's killed. December 22 happened again last Friday in our household. And [it happened] just when we are picking up the pieces of our lives, moving on," said Gertie Batocabe.

She believes Baldo should not have been allowed to post bail.

"You know, I was so sure the evidence presented to us were strong. If you're from Daraga, if you're from the small province of Albay, you know what we are talking about. So we feel that this is a miscarriage of justice," said Gertie Batocabe.

She talked to reporters while seated beside her two children Kiel and Justin, a lawyer like his father.

Batocabe was the first sitting congressman to have been killed under the Duterte administration.

The 52-year-old Batocabe was attending a gift-giving event for senior citizens and people with disabilities in the remote village of Burgos in Daraga town, Albay, on December 22, 2018, when two men wearing bonnets shot him dead at a covered court.

A lawyer and 3rd-termer representative, Batocabe was running for Daraga mayor in the 2019 elections. He was up against Baldo and then-vice mayor Victor Perete. After Batocabe's death, his wife substituted for him, but both Gertie Batocabe and Baldo lost to Perete in the polls.

Batocabe's son Justin already said they plan to file a motion for reconsideration aiming to stop Baldo's temporary release from jail.

Gertie Batocabe also appealed to the judge to "take a second look" at her decision allowing Baldo to post bail.

"Ito kami ngayon. We are scared for our lives. Nawalan na kami ng ama, nawalan ako ng asawa. So many things happened since December. So many painful [things] and 'di na nga makatarungan, then this happens again," she said.

(This is where we are now. We are scared for our lives. We lost a father, I lost a husband. So many things happened since December, So many painful and unjust things already happened, then this happens again.)

Loquillano allowed Baldo to post bail provided he meets certain conditions set by the court. – Rappler.com