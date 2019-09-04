Ang huwes ng hugot: Associate Justice Marvic Leonen is Twitter's #LabGuru
MANILA, Philippines – Marvic Leonen is a man of many accomplishments. He is, most notably, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court (SC) of the Philippines. Beyond that, he was once the country's chief peace negotiator with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, dean of the University of the Philippines College of Law, and championed the environment and the rights of indigenous peoples.
But there is now a new, and unexpected, feather in his cap: viral Twitter sensation.
One would expect an SC justice's Twitter feed to be filled with insights on justice and the law, and indeed Leonen delivers:
This is one of the more fundamental problems of any democratic and humane legal order: at what point does punishment for a wrong done become morally invalid and therefore too cruel and inhuman?— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) August 22, 2019
Participation in a democracy is indeed a fundamental and inherent political right. But, like every right it has to be exercised ethically; that is, with responsible efforts to be informed and civility towards others. Democracy is never a license to be inhuman.#CriticalDemocracy— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) June 30, 2019
But majority of Leonen's tweets cater to a far broader audience: Filipinos seeking love advice. Day after day, he dispenses tidbits of romantic wisdom to anyone who would care to read:
Do not search for someone perfect. That’s exaggerated advertising.— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) August 31, 2019
Rather search for the imperfect individual with whom you both will be the sanctuary where you evolve into the best versions of yourselves.
If not, being alone should be a viable option. Reading books will help.
Do not look for someone to complete you. That’s a fools errand: wanting to have someone to burden for life.— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) August 19, 2019
Rather, be open to discovering one who you will deeply care for. Spend real time with her. Be there when she needs you. Be consistent.
And, vice versa. That’s love.
Amazing fact: You invite profound troubles when you use the phrase “you are the love of my life” to more than ten people simultaneously— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) August 16, 2019
He even responds to queries sent to him privately, and proudly uses the hashtag #LabGuru:
Response to query:— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) September 3, 2019
Do not rush to find a life partner. Your potential significant other may not be rushing too. Perhaps she* is still with someone else.
You’re welcome.
*UseAppropriatePronoun #LabGuru
Response to query:— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) August 31, 2019
If you think you need to give priority to “self love”, expect that you will be alone for quite a while. By definition being with another requires compromise. Ironically, most of the time even, it will not be about you.
You’re welcome.
Response to query:— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) August 24, 2019
She has not responded to your message probably because she is savoring your every word because you only sent the enigmatic: “Hi there”. Be patient, with that profound message you will have a lifetime to wait.
You’re welcome.
His romantic side also comes out in verse, and sometimes incorporates his passion for veganism:
love— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) September 3, 2019
is not like
the raging fire
that consumes you;
rather;
it is certainly
the warm glowing embers
that can slowly make
grilled vegetables#LoveFromVegans
you exist— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) August 7, 2019
beyond the reach
of all
my poetry.#NoRhymes #WednesdayTraffic
dumating ka— Marvic Leonen (@marvicleonen) July 29, 2019
na parang bagyong
maligalig;
ngunit naglaho
na parang
mahinhing
ihip ng hanging
pilit na humahalik
ng makasaysayang
pagpapaalam.#NoRhymes #MorningTraffic #Lunes
Before Twitter, however, Leonen had always had a way with words when it came to cases about marriage and relationships. (READ: What the Supreme Court says about love)
For example, in Matudan vs People, in which the Supreme Court remained very conservative in its definition of what constitutes annulment, Leonen pleaded:
“Parties should not be forced to stay in unhappy or otherwise broken marriages in the guise of protecting the family. This avoids the reality that people fall out of love. There is always the possibility that human love is not forever.”
How do you feel about Leonen's tweets? Does his authority in the judicial branch give even more weight to his words on love? Sound off in the comments section! – Rappler.com
