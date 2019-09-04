DEMOLITION. A Caloocan barangay is torn down. Photos from Caloocan PIO

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the local government of Caloocan City demolished Tuesday, September 3, two barangay halls illegally built along sidewalks.

Torn down were the offices of Barangay 103 and 104. Caloocan City officials said the operations of these barangays will not be affected because they would be renting temporary office spaces.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim, General Manager Jose Arturo Garcia and Caloocan City Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan led the demolition teams.

Immediately after the structures were torn down, trucks from Caloocan City hall hauled all the debris.

DEMOLISH. MMDA and Caloocan City officials lead the demolition of barangay halls. Photos from Caloocan PIO

The demolitions were part of Caloocan's effort to meet the 60-day deadline to clear roads and sidewalks of obstruction set by Department of Interior and Local Government.

Malapitan said there were more barangay halls scheduled for demolition in their city.

He said: "Wala tayong tigil kasama ang mga masisipag nating kawani sa pagsasagawa ng clearing operations upang masigurong wala ng sagabal sa daan.”

(City hall will be relentless in its clearing operations to make sure roads will be cleared of all obstructions.)

"Sisiguraduhin natin na lahat, kasama ang mga apektadong barangay halls ay tatanggalin bago ang 60-day deadline ng DILG," he added.

(We will make sure that even erring barangay halls will be removed before the end of the 60-day deadline set by DILG.)

Meanwhile, Lim said, he was confident all Metro Manila LGUs would comply with the deadline. “I’m confident that we will meet the 60-day deadline of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to reclaim public roads in the metropolis,” he said.

Lim added: “I assure you that we will deliver along with the local government units in Metro Manila. There’s no reason that we wouldn’t be able to meet the DILG’s ultimatum since it’s non-extendable.”

During the meeting of the Metro Manila Council (MMC), the MMDA's policy-making body, last August 27, Caloocan City reported that it was now 100% compliant of the DILG order to remove obstructions on major roads.

The DILG deadline was in response to the call of President Duterte during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), ordering the MMDA and all concerned local officials in Metro Manila to ensure the “speedy and smooth flow of vehicular traffic.” – Rappler.com