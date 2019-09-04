INFANT HIDDEN IN BAG. 43-year-old American national Jennifer Talbot is caught at the NAIA Terminal 3 hiding a 6-day-old infant in her belt bag. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Immigration

MANILA, Philippines – An American woman was caught at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 hiding a 6-day-old infant inside her belt bag on Wednesday morning, September 4.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) identified the woman as 43-year-old Jennifer Talbot.

"Infant was hidden in the oversized belt bag and (Talbot) did not declare nor present (the infant) to the immigration inspector during departure formalities," said BI Deputy Spokesperson Melvin Mabulac.

Mabulac said personnel from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development arrived at the scene to handle the situation.

"Subjects already turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation," Mabulac said.

Asked for the condition of the infant, Mabulac had yet to respond as of posting.

NBI Spokesperson Nick Suarez said "the baby was turned over to the DSWD."

Rappler reached out to a DSWD media official but was told that they were still trying to get more information. – Rappler.com