URGENT BUSINESS. Businesswoman Gloria Go Baldo heads to court to pay the bail bond for her son, former Daraga mayor Carlwyn Baldo. Photo by Rhaydz B. Barcia/Rappler

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The alleged mastermind in the killing of AKO Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe posted P8.72 million bail on Wednesday morning, September 4.

Former Daraga mayor Carlwyn Baldo, through his mother and lawyer, posted bail days after Judge Maria Theresa San Juan Loquillano of the Legazpi City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 10 granted his petition for bail.

The bail petition was granted on Monday, September 3, but Baldo's lawyer Merito Lovensky Fernandez was unable to post bail then as it was General Ola Day, a non-working day commemorating the birth anniversary of General Simeon Ola.

Fernandez and the former mayor's mother, businesswoman Gloria Go Baldo, paid Baldo's bail bond. They tried to complete the process on Tuesday, September 3, but were unable to meet all the requirements.

Baldo surrendered to authorities in May after the court issued a warrant for his arrest over with the killing of Batocabe and his police escort Orlando Diaz in December 2018.

Batocabe's family said they will contest the bail grant to Baldo.

“We have forwarded to the prosecutors our motion, they will be the one to actually file since it’s a criminal case,” Justin Batocabe, the late congressman's son. told Rappler.

“The fact that he was able to immediately post bail shows that he is financially capable and is a flight risk. Coupled with the staggering amount of evidence, he should not have been allowed to post bail in the first place,” he added.

After Baldo was alloed to post bail, some members of the House of Representatives supported the call of AKO Bicol and the Batocabe family to wearing black arm bands in protest of the court decision, including Deputy Speakers Vilma Santos and Rodante Marcoleta,

Black streamers against the court decision were also seen draped in parts of the 2nd District of Albay on Wednesday. – Rappler.com