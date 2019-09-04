CITY HALL ENTRAPMENT. Mayor Joy Belmonte says there is no space in QC for corruption and taking advantage of other people. Photo courtesy of Quezon City Public Affairs Department

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte vowed on Wednesday, September 4, to further investigate an alleged relative of a QC official who was caught in an entrapment operation receiving bribe within city hall premises.

The entrapment operation, conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), led to the apprehension of Enrico Morillo, brother-in-law of City Planning Office head Architect Pedro Rodriguez Jr.

Morillo was allegedly caught receiving Php175,000 from an establishment in exchange for dropping his complaint filed for finding a cockroach in his food.

Supposedly, the establishment requested to meet at the City Planning Office, where the entrapment operation happened.

In a press release, Belmonte expressed regret that the operation was conducted within city hall premises, and vowed cooperation with the NBI probe.

“Kahit na ang umano'y extortionist ay hindi naman empleyado kundi kamag-anak lang ng kawani ng city hall, pinaiimbestigahan ko pa rin ang nangyari dahil sa city hall niya umano tinanggap ang pera. Alam naman nating dito sa Quezon City, walang puwang ang korapsyon at panlalamang sa kapwa,” said Belmonte.

(Even though the alleged extortionist is not an employee but just a relative of a city hall employee, I will still have the incident investigated because he reportedly received the bribe at city hall. In Quezon City, there is no space for corruption and taking advantage of others.)

She also called on QC food establishments to be on the lookout for syndicates who prey on restaurants and food shops for large sums of money. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com