GOODBYE. Sacked Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon bids goodbye to his staff immediately after President Rodrigo Duterte fired him over the aborted release of convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez. Photo courtesy of Jose Diño

MANILA, Philippines - Axed prisons chief Nicanor Faeldon packed his bags immediately after his firing Wednesday night, September 4, and headed home to Mindoro early morning of Thursday, September 5.

"He is homeless. They will stay in the meantime in his wife’s house in Mindoro with their 3-year-old daughter and 1-year- old son," Faeldon's spokesperson Jose Diño told Rappler in a message early morning Thursday.

Faeldon had a simple thanksgiving gathering at the Office of the Director General at the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) midnight and immediately left for Mindoro, said Diño.

"His final words to his staff – do not cry, do not be sad, we were gifted with an opportunity to serve our country. We should thank the Lord and PRRD for that gift," Diño said, adding that he had been asked by Faeldon to oversee the turnover of the office.

LOOK: Sacked BuCor Chief Nicanor Faeldon packs his bags and says goodbye to his staff. He leaves his quarters tonight. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/hxlsSstebi — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) September 4, 2019

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has yet to appoint an officer-in-charge for BuCor.

"Terminating Director General Faeldon is an initial step to prevent the spread of a dangerous wildfire," Guevarra said.

He refused to elaborate.

BuCor Spokesperson Eduardo Del Rosario said they would be waiting "within this day" the appointment of an OIC.

President Rodrigo Duterte fired Faeldon Wednesday night, September 4, and called for an Ombudsman investigation over the aborted release of convicted murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez.

"My commander-in-chief/appointing authority has spoken. I am a Marine and a Marine does as he is told. I most humbly bow to my commander-in-chief's order without any hard feelings," Faeldon said later.

Asked if he had lost faith in Faeldon, Duterte evaded and said "it is a matter between" him and the sacked BuCor chief.

Faeldon previously resigned over the shabu smuggling scandal under his leadership at the Bureau of Customs.

Duterte later reappointed him to the Department of National Defense-Office of Civil Defense as deputy administrator and then later as BuCor chief. – Rappler.com