BAGUIO, Philippines – The budget officer of Conner, Apayao, died after the SUV he was driving hit the welcome arch of Tuao in Cagayan Wednesday morning, September 4.

Reynaldo Bugnay Sr, 59, was supposed to go to Tuguegarao City from his home in Conner when he hit the arch.

Police Major Reymund Asistores, the Tuao police chief, said Bugnay lost control of the wheel and hit the post of the arch.

Bugnay sustained serious wounds on his body and was declared dead at the hospital.

In Tayum, Abra, Police Chief Master Sergeant Elmer Taculao Brioso died at 11:45 pm on Wednesday when he crashed his XRM 110 motorcycle at the Abra-Kalinga National Road.

Brioso, who is from Bangued but assigned in Tayum, was brought to the Seares Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Also dead from a motorcycle accident was Wagner Podos Melly, 29, who fell into a shallow ravine along Sitio 16, Bobok-Bisal in Bokod Benguet Sunday noon, September 1.

Police found Melly lying on the ground. They tried to apply CPR but he was declared dead at the Dennis Molintas District Hospital. – Rappler.com