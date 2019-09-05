POWER CUT. A power line is cut in the Guadalupe northbound station. Photo from DOTR MRT3 Facebook account

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – The Department of Transportation said it suspended MRT-3 operations as 6:42 am Friday morning, September 6, because of a power supply problem at the northbound line of the Guadalupe Station

"Operations of the MRT-3 was suspended at 6:42AM today due to a cable of the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) being cut at Guadalupe Station (NB), which caused insufficient power supply from Shaw Boulevard to Santolan," said the MRT on its Facebook page.

It added "additional buses have been dispatched to ferry MRT-3 passengers to their destinations. "

Earlier, DOTR MRT3 twitter account said the cut in the power line called the Overhead Catenary System happened at 6:17 am. They added they were limiting the northbound trip to a provisional service from the North Avenue station to the Shaw Boulevard station.

The first tweet from DOTR MRT3 said: "At 6:17AM, today, the MRT-3's Overhead Catenary System has been cut off at Guadalupe Station (NB). Intervention is ongoing. At 6:20am, provisional service from North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard has been implemented. We apologize for the inconvenience."

However, all MRT trips were eventually cancelled with the drop in power supply.

