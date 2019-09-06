MANILA, Philippines – 73-year-old lawyer Irineo Cabugoy lunched with his family for the last time inside a McDonald's fast-food restaurant on Thursday, September 5, in Antipolo, Rizal.

As they were eating, an unidentified suspect stormed inside and shot him in the head once and ran away as the diners scrambled in panic. Cabugoy didn't even get to finish his meal.

Cabugoy was rushed to the Antipolo Doctors Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, they have not pinned down the motive for the killing, but they have formed a special investigation task group (SITG) to probe Cabugoy's case round the clock.

Cabugay is the latest in a running list of lawyers, judges, and prosecutors killed ever since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in July 2016. – Rappler.com