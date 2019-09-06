IN DEFENSE OF PANELO. President Rodrigo Duterte absolves Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo of any wrongdoing in how he handled requests for executive clemency for convict Antonio Sanchez. Malacañang file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo rejected Inquirer.net's apology over its social media post that he had recommended executive clemency for rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez.

"The apology, as worded, is unacceptable," said Panelo in a message to reporters on Friday, September 6.

Panelo had an issue with how Inquirer.net described as a "clarification" his statement slamming their use of the word "recommended" to describe his letter on the executive clemency sought for Sanchez.

"I was not clarifying, rather I was telling the Inquirer Net that it maliciously gave a wrong meaning and adverse imputation of the performance of an act which I never did therefore besmirching my character and reputation in the process," said Panelo.

Just hours earlier, Inquirer.net posted its statement "apologizing" to the spokesman about their social media post.

The statement also said: “Inquirer.net posted Secretary Panelo’s clarification upon receipt of his statement on the matter. The updated reports stated that he merely referred the request of Sanchez’s family to [Bureau of Pardons and Parole chief Reynaldo] Bayang.”

Panelo had also demanded a public apology and rectification from Rappler over its article entitled, "LOOK: Panelo endorsed Sanchez's letter for executive clemency." The Duterte spokesman said he would file a libel suit if Rappler did not do as he wanted.

But Rappler maintains its article is neither libelous nor defamatory, and sees no need to issue an apology.

Rappler had called Panelo's libel threat a "pure diversionary tactic" amid conflict of interest questions about his letter to the BPP, considering that he was a defense lawyer for Sanchez.

On Thursday, September 5, Panelo confirmed that members of the Sanchez family paid a visit to his Malacañang office thrice in February, the same month he wrote to the BPP about Sanchez's executive clemency bid. The BPP eventually rejected Sanchez's bid. – Rappler.com