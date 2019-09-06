ABANDONED. This photo shows the abandoned speedboat that authorities saw along the shoreline in Palauig, Zambales. Photo from Zambales PNP

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Police on Friday morning, September 6, recovered 5 packs of shabu (crystal meth) worth P80 million from an abandoned speedboat in Palauig, Zambales.

Initial reports said police received a call from Barangay Captain Eddie Aurelio of Locloc that a speedboat has been abandoned along the village's shoreline before noon.

This prompted local police, along with the Zambales Maritime Unit and the Philippine Coast Guard, to check the area at about 11:30 a.m.

SHABU. Zambales cops find P80-million worth of shabu inside the abandoned speedboat. Photo from Zambales PNP

Authorities then found the speedboat, which has no markings, and later discovered that 10 kilograms of shabu in 5 packs were left inside the boat.

Police are still trying to determine the owner of the speedboat and the source of the illegal drugs. – Rappler.com