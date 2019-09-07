PROTEST. Supporters and relatives of slain AKO Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe protest on September 6, 2019, questioning a decision allowing ex-mayor Carlwyn Baldo to post bail. Photo by Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Over a thousand supporters of slain AKO Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe walked in protest and recited the rosary as they made their way to the justice department here on Friday, September 6.

The group wants Legazpi City Regional Trial Court Branch 10 Judge Maria Theresa San Juan Loquillano to reverse a decision allowing former mayor Carlwyn Baldo – the alleged mastermind in the killing of Batocabe and police escort Orlando Diaz on December 22, 2018 – to post P8.72 million in bail on Wednesday, September 4.

Baldo surrendered to authorities in May after the court issued a warrant for his arrest over the killing of Batocabe and his police escort Orlando Diaz in December 2018.

Baldo remains in jail after the Batocabe family filed a motion for reconsideration.

Among those present at the protest were Amy Molina Duran and her husband Cesar Duran, the parents of Batocabe's widow, Gertie Duran-Batocabe.

“We’re asking Judge Loquillano to reverse her decision not to allow ex-mayor Baldo to post bail,” -Duran told Rappler.

“At first we were happy that the case of Rodel landed in the sala (seat) of Judge Loquillano who is said to be a straight judge. But with her decision, we’re no longer happy and we are seeking a judge the likes of Judge Harriet Demetriou to handle, hear, and try the case of Rodel to ensure that justice will be attained,” she added.

AKO Bicol Represenative Elizaldy Co said this was the second time the judge allowed Baldo to post bail, following an earlier P3 million bail for an illegal possession of firearms charge.

"Let's us fight to stop another grave injustice to the late AKO Bicol Congressman Rodel M. Batocabe and his brave police escort SPO4 Orlando Diaz," Co said.. – Rappler.com