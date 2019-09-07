At least 4 hurt in Sultan Kudarat explosion
MANILA, Philippines – At least 4 people were hurt following an explosion in front of a public market in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, on Saturday morning, September 7.
The Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office said in an initial report that the incident happened in front of Manolette Bakeshop fronting the public market in Barangay Kalawag 3 in Isulan past 7 am on Saturday.
Sultan Kudarat police identified the following blast victims:
- Nasim Gulano, 24
- Jarren Limani Amigo, 24
- Nino Binas Virgo, 28
- Tenecio Cagadas Jr (described as of legal age)
They were brought to the provincial hospital and the Holy Nazarene Clinic and hospital, said police.
Police are still investigating the incident.
This is the latest blast in the Sultan Kudarat capital. In April, an explosion – also in front of a business establishment – rocked Isulan, hurting at least 18 people.
In August 2018, 3 people were killed and over 30 people injured in a blast in the same village where the latest incident happened. – Rappler.com
