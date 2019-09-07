Graphics by Alejandro Edoria/Rappler

AKLAN, Philippines – The Provincial Health Office of Aklan said Friday, September 6, that the deaths in the province caused by dengue has risen to 20, with 4,680 cases recorded of the mosquito-borne disease recorded from January 1 to August 31 this year.

The total number of dengue fever cases in Aklan this year has increased by 337% said the PHO.

Three fatalities each were reported in the towns of Kalibo, Balete, New Washington and Numancia, while four deaths were in Ibajay and Nabas. Four people also have died of dengue fever in Buruanga, Malay, Tangalan and Libacao.

A Boracay construction worker from Mina-a, Ibajay, Aklan was the latest dengue casualty. He died in a government hospital in Kalibo, Aklan.

Since January, some 1,965 patients have been admitted in Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital. Most of the patients treated for dengue fever were males with 2,563 cases while 2,417 female patients were also afflicted by mosquito-borne disease.

In total, 33% or 1,629 patients were 11 to 20 years old; 1 to 10 years old were 1,548 patients; 21 to 30 years old, 916; 31 to 40 years old, 384; 51 years old and above, 251 and 41 to 50 years old with 169 dengue cases.

The Provincial Health Office has strengthened measures to check breeding of mosquitoes and activated dengue fast lanes and hydration units in government and district hospitals.

The aedes egypti mosquito that carries the dengue virus causes flu-like symptoms that can be deadly if it develops into a hemorrhagic fever.

World Health Organization (WHO) said there is no specific treatment for dengue but early detection, improved clinical management and access to proper medical care for severe dengue can reduce fatality rates. – Rappler.com