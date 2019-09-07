CHIONG MURDER. File photo of the Chiong family reacting to the life imprisonment sentence in 1999. Photo courtesy of Thoughtful Robot

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the 3 freed convicted murderers of the infamous Chiong sisters case surrendered to the Bureau of Corrections on Friday, September 6, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

These were Alberto Caño and Ariel Balansag, who earlier walked out of prison on good conduct time allowance (GCTA) credits based on a memorandum signed by BuCor Technical Chief Superintendent Maria Fe Marquez on August 16. (READ: Lacson: Some convicts in Chiong sisters murder case now out of prison)

Gueverra said they were expecting Josman Aznar, the 3rd convict in that celebrated case also released on GCTA, to turn himself in next week.

Caño, Balansag, and Aznar were part of the infamous Chiong 7, who were convicted in 1999 for the murder of sisters Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong. The 4 others were Francisco Juna "Paco" Larrañaga, Rowen Adlawan, James Andrew Uy, and James Anthony Uy. (WATCH:'Give Up Tomorrow' documentary on Rappler)

In a Malacañang speech on September 4, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened heinous crime convicts that got out on GCTA that he would hunt them down if they do not voluntarily surrender.

"I will give you 15 days liberty provided you make yourself available anytime that you will be called for investigation to have a recomputation," Duterte said.

According to government figures, a total of 1,914 heinous crime convicts have been released since 2013 when the GCTA law was passed.

As of September 6, 25 convicts nationwide have either been rearrested by the PNP or surrendered, based on Rappler’s tally. – Rappler.com