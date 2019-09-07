File photo from AFP

BAGUIO, Philippines – Despite retaining the over championship in the recent Batang Pinoy Games in Palawan, Baguio City said that it would pursue its case against the management of Cebu Pacific Air for jeopardizing the trip of the Baguio Judo Team.

City Administrator Bonifacio dela Peña said he would meet with the city’s judo athletes and their coaches to discuss the intention of the city government to file a protest against the management of Cebu Pacific Air.

The 17-member judo team was supposed to board its flight last August 25, Sunday, at 6:30 am but the airline changed the boarding gate, and even if the team were able to arrive at the new gate on time, the airline still wouldn't let them board.

Coach Sharon De Veyra said that Cebu Pacific literally changed gates at the last minute.

The team was forced to take the flight the next day at a much expensive rate.

De Veyra's Facebook rant drew the attention of Baguio folks who raised funds for the team. It also got the attention of Cebu Pacific which said that they would reimburse the team.

Dela Peña said that Cebu Pacific's move was uncalled for and should not have happened in the first place if there was proper coordination with them.

He said that he would also discuss with the athletes and coaches how to deal with the financial support committed to them by people who remedied their overnight stay in Metro Manila and the purchase of much expensive plane tickets the following day just to be able to catch up with the Batang Pinoy competitions.

The coaches told their team not to think too much of the incident and to concentrate on their games.

Which the Baguio judo team did. It garnered 10 golds, 5 silvers, and 5 bronzes, which was the best in their field.

The inspired Baguio team also harvested a total of 61 golds, 48 silvers and 63 bronzes to retain the overall championship. – Rappler.com