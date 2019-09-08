Singapore's first female president arrives in PH for state visit
STATE VISIT. Singaporean President Halimah Yacob arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on September 8, 2019. Photo by KD Madrilejos/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Singapore's first female president, Halimah Yacob, arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, September 8, to begin a 5-day state visit.
Her state visit from September 8 to 12 marks the celebration of the 50th year of the diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Singapore, said the Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement.
Besides being Singapore's first woman president, Halimah is also the country's first Malay head of state in nearly 5 decades, and had been speaker of its parliament.
Photo by KD Madrilejos/Rappler
On Monday, September 9, Halimah and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will have a bilateral meeting in Malacañang.
Halimah will later be hosted by the President's daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte, in Davao City, where she will also visit the Philippine Eagle Center and hold a dialogue with Mindanao youth.
Also in her itinerary is delivering the opening remarks at a meeting of the Philippines-Singapore Business Council in Manila, reported Singapore's The Straits Times. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.