STATE VISIT. Singaporean President Halimah Yacob arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on September 8, 2019. Photo by KD Madrilejos/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Singapore's first female president, Halimah Yacob, arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, September 8, to begin a 5-day state visit.

Her state visit from September 8 to 12 marks the celebration of the 50th year of the diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Singapore, said the Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Besides being Singapore's first woman president, Halimah is also the country's first Malay head of state in nearly 5 decades, and had been speaker of its parliament.

Photo by KD Madrilejos/Rappler

On Monday, September 9, Halimah and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will have a bilateral meeting in Malacañang.

Halimah will later be hosted by the President's daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte, in Davao City, where she will also visit the Philippine Eagle Center and hold a dialogue with Mindanao youth.

Also in her itinerary is delivering the opening remarks at a meeting of the Philippines-Singapore Business Council in Manila, reported Singapore's The Straits Times. – Rappler.com