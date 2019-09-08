What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, September 9, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Itogon - all levels (public and private)



Kibungan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)



Mankayan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Ilocos Region

La Union

Bacnotan - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com