TYPHOON OMPONG. Workers clear debris from a landslide and fallen posts in Baguio City brought about by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in September 2018. File photo by Maria Tan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – About 34% of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Fund worth P88.96 billion had been utilized in 2018, the Commission on Audit (COA) found.



The 2018 Consolidated Report on the Audit of DRRM Fund released September 5 shows that P32,401,376,039.82 out of the total P88,964,748,546.64 were used for projects, rehabilitation, and other related programs.

Last year's DRRM Fund was a combination of P45.91 billion received during 2018 and a beginning balance of P43.05 billion.

According to the report, the bulk of the spending was from the National and Local DRRM Fund amounting to P20.82 billion, while P4.18 billion were spent from the Quick Response Fund.

Around P4.12 billion from the funding for the Marawi Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Project were spent, in the aftermath of the siege that affected thousands in the city.

The total remaining balance of the DRRM Fund is now at least P56.56 billion, according to the report.

Key projects

One of the government agencies involved is the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) which, the report stated, is working towards improving end-to-end monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems.

These are done to improve the response of appropriate agencies to disasters, including floods, earthquakes, typhoons, and even fires.

The projects include the mapping of geological faults in Bohol, the Urban Fire Hazard Mapping and Fire Spread Modeling being implemented in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu, and the seismic resiliency study of medium- to high-rise buildings in Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

The DOST also collected data on several tropical cyclones that triggered storm surges in Manila Bay and finished the fault mapping of the coasts of the Lingayen Gulf and Batangas, among others.

All of these efforts, the report said, is in line with the government's goal of reducing damage from disasters.

In 2018, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said damage to infrastructure was at P35.67 million, an 81% decrease from 2017's P190.41 million. – Rappler.com