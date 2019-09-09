MANILA, Philippines – Fighting the cops means sacrificing a lot and risking more, especially under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Police have killed at least 5,500 Filipinos they believe are involved in illegal drugs in the name of an anti-drug campaign that has been dubbed as a "drug war."

The Commission on Human Rights counts more: as many as 27,000 dead, including killings inspired by the bloody campaign and the President's violent rhetoric. A number of the killings have been reported to be committed by cops themselves, going rogue.

But for drug campaign widow Mary Joy Sta Rita, anger has overpowered fear.

On Friday, September 6, she accused 13 Pulilan, Bulacan police officials and operatives of murdering her husband and other crimes in what they had simply reported as a buy-bust operation.

Within the day of November 15, 2018, police found out about Jerson Sta Rita, plotted a buy-bust, executed the operation, and killed him—an unusual speed for conducting an anti-drug operation which top police officials have mandated to be done carefully amid accusations of killings.

Rappler's Rambo Talabong sits down with Mary Joy to speak to her about her battle. – Rappler.com