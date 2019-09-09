What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, September 10, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City - all levels (public and private)

Pangasinan

Malasiqui - all levels (public and private)



Mangatarem - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com