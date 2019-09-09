BAIL. Daraga ex-mayor Carlwyn Go Baldo leaves the Legazpi City Jail on Monday, September 9, 2019. Photo by Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Former Daraga mayor Carlwyn Baldo, the alleged mastermind in the killing of AKO Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe, walked out of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) prison here Monday, September 9, on temporary liberty.

Though he was able to post a P8.72 million bail bond as early as Wednesday morning, September 4, Baldo regained his provisional freedom only after his release papers were signed Monday morning.

Earlier, Legazpi City Regional Trial Court Branch 10 Judge Maria Theresa San Juan Loquillano allowed Baldo to post bail while he was facing charges for the December 2018 murder of Rodel Batocabe and his security escort.

But Loquillano was on leave last week and was only able to sign Baldo's release papers upon her return Monday.

Wearing a white t-shirt and blue denim pants, Baldo was escorted by city jail warden Rodolfo Versoza when he stepped out of gate of the prison . After waving at the members of media, he immediately boarded a white car and left without saying anything.

Part of the conditions of Baldo's bail is an order for him not to talk to the press.

Baldo spent 4 months inside the BJMP Legazpi. He surrendered on May 10, days after the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was charged with murder over the killing of Batocabe and his police escort, SP04 Orlando Diaz, on December 22, 2018 at Barangay Burgos in Daraga town in Albay while giving out Christmas gifts to senior citizens. Batocabe was running for mayor of Daraga against Baldo and then vice mayor now Mayor Victor Perete.

Baldo was fetched by his mother, Gloria; his wife Romella; his two sisters, one of whom is Camalig vice mayor Ardhail “Ding” Baldo; lawyer Merito Lovensky Fernandez and other relatives.

Meanwhile, Justin Batocabe, son of the slain former Ako Bicol lawmaker, said they did not expect Baldo's release because they filed a motion for reconsideration last week.

“We are distraught, shocked and afraid because of what happened. We are also amazed at the speed of the judge’s denial of our motion for reconsideration,” the younger Batocabe told Rappler. – Rappler.com