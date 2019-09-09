MORE RELEASED. Foreigners further complicate the government's struggle to track down released convicts through the GCTA law. File photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – At least 15 foreigners have been released through the much-disputed Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law since its enactment in 2013, Rappler has learned.

Based on the list of 1,914 heinous crime convicts released since 2013 obtained by Rappler, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has released 7 from Hong Kong, 5 from Malaysia, then one each from Taiwan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

All of them have been convicted for dealing drugs except for one, but they had been classified as heinous crime convicts.

Based on the list, all of them were also sentenced to serve reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment. But they were released earlier – thanks to the GCTA, which lets prisoners reduce their time in incarceration if they behave.

Hong Kong locals: All those recorded to have come from Hong Kong were convicted for the sale of illegal drugs and were released between June 2017 and July 2019.

Wing Lo Ho - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released June 16, 2017 Ng Shu Wai - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released September 27, 2018 Ho Kin San - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released June 4, 2019 Sum Wu Hing - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released June 4, 2019 Yue Chan Chit - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released June 4, 2019 Pang Ho Wai - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released June 6, 2019 Paul Wong - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released July 12, 2019

Ho, Sum, and Yue were earlier tagged by Senator Panfilo Lacson as “Chinese drug lords,” along with a certain Che Ching.

Based on the list obtained by Rappler, Che registered his address as Makati City with the BuCor.

In an earlier announcement, Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy spokesman Melvin Mabulac, said the 4 were released from Bilibid then transferred to the BI’s warden facility.

Malaysians: All the Malaysians were also convicted for illegal drugs sale, and were released between October 2018 and July 2019.

Song Chin Kong - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released October 26, 2018 Kin Fah Chin - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released February 22, 2019 Kin Yong Chin - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released February 22, 2019 Boon Ahyap - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released May 28, 2019 Chan Fatt Lim - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released July 8, 2019

The last 3: The lone Taiwanese was the only one convicted of illegal drugs possession.

Emirati Mohammed Riadh - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released December 17, 2018 Taiwanese Chang Chen - Convicted of illegal drugs possession - Released April 8, 2019 Singaporean Michael Chan Ong - Convicted of illegal drugs sale - Released January 17, 2019

Why does this matter? Even foreigners are included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to surrender again to police within 15 days, as the GCTA law faces controversy after the possibility of releasing convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez ignited a firestorm.

Beyond the 1,914 reported by the BuCor who have committed heinous crimes, some 20,000 convicts with lesser offenses are also at risk of returning to prison as the law faces renewed scrutiny. The order has met opposition from lawyers as the Revised Penal Code prohibits the revocation of good conduct time allowance.

The tally also shows how the GCTA law controversy in the Philippines already crosses borders. In a press briefing on September 5, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said they will try to extradite the foreigners if ever they have returned to their home countries.

Of the countries mentioned above, however, only Hong Kong and Taiwan have extradition treaties with the Philippines.

If the other foreigners had left already, local police can only arrest them again should they return to the Philipines or if Filipino cops can convince their foreign police counterparts to help them rearrest the convicts.

