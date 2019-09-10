MANILA, Philippines – Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa has submitted his report on the result of the pilot recount in the vice presidential poll protest, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, September 10.

The en banc, which met Tuesday morning, has not made any action yet on Caguioa's report concerning Bongbong Marcos' electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

"The member-in-charge of the case, Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, submitted yesterday, September 9, 2019, a report to the Tribunal on the results of the said revision of ballots. However, the tribunal has not taken any action yet on the said report of Justice Caguioa," said SC Spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka in a news conference on Tuesday.

This means the SC sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) has already finished recounting the ballots of the 3 pilot provinces chosen by Marcos, which covers 5,415 election precincts in Iloilo, Negros Occidental, and Camarines Sur.

Asked for the content or significance of the report, Hosaka said he cannot answer as he has not seen it yet.

The result of the initial recount of ballots from pilot provinces will be PET's basis on whether to continue the recount of other ballots.

In its latest resolution, the PET decided on 3 things:

The PET cannot stop the protest now based only on Robredo's claim of an additional 15,000 votes.The PET said Robredo's claim is "merely speculative." The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has to explain the lack of ballot images in two clustered precincts in Camarines Sur, one of the pilot provinces The PET cannot yet investigate voting records in Basilan, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao – as what Marcos wants – because it has to resolve the 3 pilot provinces first.

The PET has already upheld the integrity of the 2016 elections, which was Marcos' first cause of action.

Hosaka reminded the Robredo and Marcos camps "that they are still subject to the subjudice rule pursuant to its resolution dated February 13, 2018 and March 20, 2018. "

"Hence, they are strictly ordered to refrain from making any public statements to the media with regard to the case," said Hosaka.

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin earlier said the PET is moving carefully "because the credibility of our processes as well as the political system here is at stake." – Rappler.com