SERVICES AVAILABLE. Authentication services will now be available at the Department of Foreign Affairs' Consular Office in Cebu. Photo from the DFA

MANILA, Philippines – It will now be easier for Filipinos in the Visayas to have documents authenticated as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) opened its first authentication center in the island region on Tuesday, September 10.

Leading the inauguration of the center located at the Pacific Mall Mandaue in Cebu, Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr said this means Filipinos in the Visayas will no longer need to travel to Manila to have documents authenticated as part of requirements for work abroad.

"For too long, they have spent considerable time, money, and effort to avail of a simple government service.... They are usually OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) whose work or livelihood abroad rests on a piece of paper that needs authentication," Locsin said.

With the opening of the authentication center in Cebu, Locsin said the nationwide rollout of the DFA's authentication services is complete. Prior to this, the DFA opened a similar center at the Davao Consular Office last June.

The DFA's Consular Office in Cebu is the 8th one in the country offering authentication services. The DFA said it plans to open more authentication centers across the Philippines in the coming months.

Applications for authentication will be accepted from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. There is no need to schedule an appointment. – Rappler.com