FAELDON. The Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on Good Conduct Time Allowance law on September 2, 2019. File photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said it's unlikely Nicanor Faeldon will get another government post soon since he has been offered a job in a private corporation.

Asked if he plans to reappoint Faeldon, Duterte said on Tuesday, September 10, "Hindi na siguro, private. May tumanggap na sa kanya, private corporation." (Probably not, private. He was accepted already, by a private corporation.)

This comes after Duterte said he still believes in Faeldon despite firing him from the Bureau of Corrections, where he suspects corruption has influenced the early release of heinous crime convicts under the Good Conduct Time Allowance law.

Faeldon is thought to enjoy an extraordinary level of presidential trust because he had previously been reappointed despite another controversy – the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of shabu from China – when he headed the Bureau of Customs.

Duterte has said he believes Faeldon is a "straight edge" because it was through his efforts that cigarette giant Mighty Corporation paid some P30 billion in taxes after it allegedly used fake stamps.

Faeldon had been among a group of former soldiers who visited Duterte in Davao City several times to convince him to run for president. – Rappler.com