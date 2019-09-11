MAYOR OF MANILA. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is hailed for a selfie by a private vehicle passing in front of Rizal Park on August 6, 2019. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte was all praises for Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, saying the local chief executive has displayed even stronger political will than him.

"Bilib ako sa kanya. Kaya nanonood ako noong nagsasalita siya. Mas mahusay siya keysa akin, sa totoo lang," said Duterte on Tuesday, September 10, during an interview with Malacañang reporters.

(I believe in him. I was watching him speak. He is better than me, truth be told.)

"Mas mahusay ang resolve niya kaysa akin (He has better resolve than me)," the President added.

Moreno lost no time in reacting to Duterte. It was a mutual admiration club.

"Thank you for the kind words, Mr. President, but to be really honest, isa po kayo sa mga naging inspirasyon ko sa kung ano mang klase ng liderato na mayroon kami (you are one of my inspirations for the kind of leader we should have)," said Moreno.

He then went on to recall his experiences in Davao City, like his fear of smoking due to its anti-smoking ordinance implemented by Duterte when he was mayor and the discipline of drivers there.

Moreno thanked Duterte for being a "good example" for all mayors and Filipinos. – Rappler.com