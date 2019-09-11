Rappler Talk: Challenges faced by SOGIE Equality Bill at the Senate
MANILA, Philippines – The SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression) equality bill faces several challenges in and out of Congress.
From toilets exclusive to the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer) to lawmakers unsupportive of the measure, the push for a law protecting the rights of the community has been going on for two decades.
Is the current environment ready for a SOGIE law?
Rappler reporter Aika Rey talks to Senator Risa Hontiveros, lead author of the SOGIE Equality bill at the Senate, on how she plans to fight misinformation on the provisions of the measure, and what she and fellow advocates can – and should – do to get it past the legislative mill.
Watch the interview live at 11 am on Wednesday, September 11. – Rappler.com
