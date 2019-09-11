NO URGENCY. President Rodrigo Duterte will not certify the SOGIE equality bill as urgent, according to his spokesman. Malacanang Photo

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has no plans of certifying the SOGIE (sexual orientation gender identity and expression) equality bill as urgent after all, Malacañang said on Wednesday, September 11.

In a text to reporters, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said when Duterte said on Tuesday that he would certify such a bill as urgent, he was thinking of an "anti-discrimination bill."

“He was referring to an anti-discrimination bill, not SOGIE bill,” said Panelo.

Senate Bill No. 689 is also known as the anti-discrimination bill.

What Duterte supposedly had in mind was a measure “much like the anti-discrimination ordinance existing in Davao passed when he was still the mayor there.”

On Tuesday, Duterte was directly asked if he would certify the SOGIE equality bill as urgent.

“Yes, whatever would make the mechanisms of – what would make them happy," he had said in response.

"Gusto ko, kagaya ni Senator (Juan Ponce) Enrile, gusto ko happy siya (Like Senator Enrile, I want them to be happy)," he added.

Before that question, he spoke of how he was opposed to any form of discrimination and had championed an anti-discrimination ordinance in Davao City for equal treatment of Muslims and indigenous peoples.

He also said he supported separate restrooms for lesbians and gays, aside from just the male and female restrooms, in apparent reference to the controversy surrounding the experience of transgender woman Gretchen Diez, who was prevented from using the women's restroom and arrested for documenting the incident.

Duterte had met with Diez in Malacañang in August, where, Diez had said, she and the President "discussed my issue of discrimination, and the possible passing of [the] SOGIE bill." (READ: Gretchen Diez meets Duterte, teases 'surprise' for LGBTQ+ community) – Rappler.com