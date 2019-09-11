'SUMMARY EXECUTION'. A hogtied woman is found dead on the roadside in San Felipe town in Zambales on September 11, 2019. Photo from Zambales police

ZAMBALES, Philippines – A woman believed to be a victim of summary execution was found on a roadside in San Felipe town in this province on Wednesday morning, September 11.

Police Captain Ramil Menor, San Felipe police chief, said the woman had yet to be identified.

The victim was found sprawled face down on the ground at about 6:30 am on Wednesday, police said.

Her face was covered with a garbage bag and her hands were tied behind her back. She only wore jeans and a bra.

Menor said that according to investigators, victim was around 35 to 40 years old and wore a Casio wristwatch. She had two tattoos on her back.

Police are still determining the identity of the victim and the motive for her killing. – Rappler.com