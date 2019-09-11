NEWBORN. Baby Yashashrhe Alburo Reasol. Photo from the Facebook page of Governor Kaka Bag-ao

MANILA, Philippines – A woman gave birth to a baby girl in the van of Dinagat Islands Governor Kaka Bag-ao in Surigao City on Wednesday, September 11.

The governor's office said in a statement that Bag-ao was on the same ferry ride from San Jose in Dinagat Islands to Surigao City as expectant mother Anie Rose Alburo, her partner Veljun Reasol, and his mother.

The 3 were headed to Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City as Alburo was due to give birth.

When the passengers started to disembark at Surigao City, Alburo began to go into labor. Seeing the struggling woman and knowing that it would take time for an ambulance to get to the port, Bag-ao lent Alburo her van, which was already waiting for the governor at the port.

Alburo gave birth to a baby girl on the way to the hospital. The mother and child – Yashashrhe Alburo Reasol – received proper medical attention upon their arrival at the Caraga Regional Hospital, Bag-ao's office said.

The baby girl's father posted a photo of the mother and child on Facebook and thanked Bag-ao and her driver for their help. – Rappler.com