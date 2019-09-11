AMBUSH. Amado Espino Jr is ambushed while aboard his vehicle in San Carlos City, Pangasinan. Photo from Senator Richard Gordon

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Former Pangasinan governor Amado Espino Jr was ambushed on Wednesday afternoon, September 11.

Police reported that Espino was aboard his vehicle passing through Barangay Magtaking in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Espino, 71, was rushed to the Holy Blessed Family Hospital for treatment.

Senator Richard Gordon said in a tweet that all 5 bodyguards of Espino were reportedly killed in the ambush, as they tried to shield the former lawmaker.

Gordon also said that Espino was "fighting for his life."

"We just learned that former governor and Cong. of Pangasinan Amado Espino, Jr. has just been ambushed and is now fighting for his life in a hospital in Pangasinan. All 5 of his bodyguards heroically shielded Espino with their bodies and they all perished," Gordon said.

