#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, September 12, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, September 12, due to rain from the trough or extension of a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Mimaropa
- Puerto Princesa City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Eastern Visayas
- Biliran province
- Almeria - all levels (public and private)
- Biliran municipality - all levels (public and private)
- Cabucgayan - all levels (public and private)
- Caibiran - all levels (public and private)
- Culaba - all levels (public and private)
- Kawayan - all levels (public and private)
- Naval - all levels (public and private)
