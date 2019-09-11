What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, September 12, due to rain from the trough or extension of a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Mimaropa

Puerto Princesa City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Eastern Visayas

Biliran province

Almeria - all levels (public and private)



Biliran municipality - all levels (public and private)



Cabucgayan - all levels (public and private)



Caibiran - all levels (public and private)



Culaba - all levels (public and private)



Kawayan - all levels (public and private)



Naval - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com