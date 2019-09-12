GIVES UP. Danilo Palicte surrenders at the Sasa Police Station at around 10:25 a.m. on September 6. Photo from Davao Region Police Office.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A convicted child rapist, who was freed under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA), was the first to surrender to authorities here following President Duterte's 15-day deadline for released convicts to turn themselves in.

Major Jason Baria, spokesperson of the Southern Mindanao Police Office, announced Wednesday, September 11, the surrender of Danilo Alvarez Palicte, who was released from the Davao Penal Colony on Davao del Norte on April 16 this year.

Baria said 76 convicts had been freed from the state penitentiary facility here under the GCTA.

Baria said two more freed convicts, whom he did not name, followed Palicte's decision.

"From 76 down to 73, so we are giving them 15 days ultimatum based on the order of the President, then after that, manhunt operations will be conducted,” Baria said.

(READ: IN NUMBERS: The freed 1,914 heinous crime convicts)

He said of the freed convicts, 34 fell under the jurisdiction of the Davao City Police Office; 10 under the Davao del Norte Police Provincial Office (DNPPO); 4 under the Compostela Valley Provincial Police Office; 12 under the Davao Oriental Police Office; 13 under the Davao del Sur Police Office; and three under the Davao Occidental Police Office.

He said the convicts, mostly charged with rape and murder, were freed between October 10, 2013 up to the day the Bureau of Corrections controversy broke out.

Baria said, under the President's order, freed convicts who would not surrender would be considered fugitives from law by September 19. – Rappler.com