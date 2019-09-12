VIOLENCE IN BILIBID. A stabbing incident occurs inside the New Bilibid Prison hours before a Senate hearing on corruption that persists inside the prison facility. File photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – A Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) prison guard was stabbed by a New Bilibid Prison inmate on Thursday, September 12.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Duty Officer Edgardo Ferrer was stabbed at around 8:40 am by a prisoner who was "suffering from schizophrenia."

Ferrer survived the attack and suffered only a "superficial stab wound" on his lower torso, according to the DOJ's report. He is already being treated by medics, the DOJ said.

The stabbing incident happened mere hours before the Senate continued probing persistent anomalies inside the BuCor, triggered by the possible release of murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez through the Good Conduct Time Allowance or GCTA law.

During the probe, Senate blue ribbon committee chairman Richard Gordon floated the idea that the incident may be the result of deep corruption plaguing the BuCor. The DOJ and the police have yet to reach a conclusion. – Rappler.com