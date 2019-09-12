ZAMBALES, Philippines – Police on Wednesday, September 12, arrested 7 undocumented Chinese workers who were reportedly part of an illegal dredging project in Masinloc town.

In a report, Masinloc acting police commander Major Jude Bryan Maguddayao said the Chinese workers failed to present their visas, working permits, and other necessary documents.

The illegal foreign workers were identified as Shao Shao Chen, Shinu Chen, Xie Yu Hong, Xiu Xiansheng, Zhao Yihung, Gong Yaan, and Jiang Xin.

They were apprehended inside two dredging boats that were found along the municipal shoreline.

It was not immediately known who hired the Chinese or if they have Filipino companions.

The foreigners are now under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration for proper documentation and disposition. – Rappler.com