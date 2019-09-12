MANILA, Philippines – Agencies attached to the Department of Education (DepEd) are all to get lower budgets compared to last year in the proposed 2020 budget.

Of DepEd’s proposed budget of P551.72 billion, a total of P823.133 million will go to the attached agencies, broken down as follows:

Attached agency 2020 budget 2019 budget Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA) P103.605 million P119.427 million Early Childhood Care and Development Council (ECCDC) P198.915 million P531.843 million National Council for Children’s Television (NCCT) P13.108 million P17.626 million National Book Development Board (NBDB) P50.809 million P70.539 million National Museum (NM) P447.898 million P 595.921 million



PHSA Director Jose Greg Zuniega told senators during the agency’s budget hearing Thursday, September 12, that daily operations would not be affected by the 13.25% cut, but that the school would need of musical instruments for the coming year. PHSA implements a general secondary program integrated with a special arts curriculum.

But the rest of the attached agencies said they would need more money for 2020.

ECCDC Executive Director Teresita Inciong said that the 62.80% decrease from its 2019 budget would affect its building of Childhood Development Centers, as well as its training programs for teachers and other child development-related service providers.

NBDB Executive Director Jerry Tizon, meanwhile, is seeking funds to expand the agency's office space. According to Tizon, their limited office space now hampers them from adding personnel to their measly staff of 30, who have had to assume additional functions due to space and personnel shortage.

'Misplaced agency'

The National Museum sought senators' help for an additional P392 million, which they said would help them pursue 4 priority programs for 2020. "We were not granted any capital outlay and we have 4 priority projects for 2020, but we were given 0," a represenative said.

While Senator Nancy Binay called on fellow senators to help the National Museum in this regard, Senator Francis Tolentino questioned why the museum was attached to DepEd in the first place, calling it a “misplaced agency within the DepEd family."

Citing a 2018 Commission on Audit (COA) report, Tolentino said that the National Museum was only able to implement 17 out of 95 recommendations. "Tapos sasabihin nila napakaliit ng budget nila (Then they have the guts to say they were given very little)? Tolentino asked rhetorically.

"Perhaps it's about time we consider transferring the National Museum to another entity where it will match the mandate and functions. Lump together National Historical Commission of the Philippines, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Cultural Center of the Philippines with the National Museum," the senator said.

National Museum Director Jeremy Barns said that the COA report "did not sound accurate" and told senators he would verify and give them answers "within the next few days." He also added that the museum has made steady improvements since 2017. (IN PHOTOS: A preview of the National Museum of Natural History)

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said their relationship with the museum is only in relation to the budget. "I believe as an institution the National Museum has to be autonomous," she said, adding that one of the reason's for the museum's success is largely because of the private sector.

But Barns maintained that partnerships with the private sector can only do so much, and that a bigger budget could help them improve their performance. (READ: Rediscovering, revisiting the National Museum) – Rappler.com