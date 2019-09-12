MANILA, Philippines – Three Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officials were ordered detained at the Senate on Thursday, September 12, after they were found "lying" repeatedly during the probe by multiple panels into anomalies in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Multiple Senate panels cited the following for contempt and were ordered arrested after they failed to satisfy senators when they were faced with queries on corruption at the BuCor:

Bilibid hospital doctor Ursicio Cenas BuCor legal chief Fredric Santos BuCor documents chief Ramoncito Roque

More to follow. – Rappler.com