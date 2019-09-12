WHEN LIGHTNING STRIKES. A farmer was killed after being struck my lightning in Moises Padilla town in Negros Occidental on September 11, 2019. Image from Shutterstock

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A farmer was killed while his 3 companions sustained injuries after lightning struck a rice field in Barangay Odiong in Moises Padilla town here on Wednesday, September 11.

Zaldy Marfil, a 42-year-ol farmer, was killed while Rodfil Espartero and younger brother Rodrigo Espartero, and Juanito Magsipoc – all in their early 30s – were hurt.

Reynaldo Horegue, head of the town's Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said the 4 victims were harvesting palay when they decided to seek refuge following a heavy downpour. While walking, Marfil was struck by lightning that caused his death.

His 3 companions sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the rural health unit, Horegue said.

Last year, 6 people, including two young siblings, were killed and 17 others were hurt when lightning struck a truck they had taken shelter in during a downpour in Barangay Manlocajoc in Sipalay City, also in Negros Occidental. – Rappler.com