COCKPIT VOICE RECORDER. A third-party Australian firm will be decoding the recorder's contents in aid of the probe into what caused the crash. Photo courtesy of CAAP Media-FOI

MANILA, Philippines – Over a week after a medical evacuation plane crashed in Calamba City, Laguna, the aircraft's cockpit voice recorder has been retrieved and will be decoded to help determine the cause of the crash.

The recorder will be sent to and decoded by an Australian third-party firm. The data gathered in turn will help lead the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) investigators to identify what caused the crash.

The recovered items and personal belongings retrieved from the crash site have been turned over to the aircraft operator, Lion Air, on Monday, September 9.

Apart from the recorder, money, jewelry, documents, and passports belonging to the victims were retrieved.

The aircraft wreckage was transported to the CAAP hangar for reconstruction. The reconstruction process comes as the investigation into the cause of the incident continues.

The BE350 medical evacuation aircraft that was bound for Manila crashed at the Agojo private resort in Barangay Pansol at around 3 pm on Sunday, September 1. All 9 people aboard the small plane died in the crash. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com