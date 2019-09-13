MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed two more members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), bringing its composition to 78 members out of the 80 required by the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Rasol Mitmug Jr, former chief of staff of former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) governor Mujiv Hataman, was appointed on September 6, according to appointment papers obtained by Rappler.

This was confirmed by the Malacañang Records Office on Friday, September 13.

Mitmug had also been Department of Education–ARMM secretary.

Diamila "Jam" Disimban Ramos was also appointed BTA member. Ramos is a Maranao youth activitist. Her appointment papers were signed on August 13, according to the Malacañang Records Office.

With her appointment, the female BTA members now number 13 out of 78. (READ: Who's who in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority)

Ramos and Mitmug are appointees of the national government. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the former rebel group that championed the BOL, had already named all their appointees but has to appoint one more to replace lawyer Abdul Dataya who passed away in July.

Malacañang is yet to release the appointment paper of Dataya's replacement. – Rappler.com