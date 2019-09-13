MANILA, Philippines – Philippine authorities have arrested 277 illegal Chinese workers in a raid of an office in Pasig City.

The Bureau of Immigration said in a statement on Friday, September 13, that the raid took place in Ortigas Center, initially just targeting 4 Chinese fugitives based on information from the Chinese embassy in Manila.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the arrests were made based on a mission order to arrest the fugitives after receiving information from the Chinese Embassy that they were in the country and were wanted in China for their involvement in economic crimes.

“We received an official communication from Police Attaché Chen Chao of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines indicating that these Chinese fugitives engaged in an investment scam that victimized more than a thousand individuals, and has an estimated cost of damages amounting to more than 100 million RMB," Morente said.

The raid was conducted by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU), in coordination with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Philippine National Police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, and the Chinese Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

FSU Head Bobby Raquepo said that during the raid, the team caught 273 other Chinese – all undocumented – engaged in illegal online operations.

”Upon verification with the Chinese government, we found out that the passports of these fugitives have already been canceled, making them undocumented aliens," Raquepo said.

The cases against the illegal aliens were forwarded to the BI’s Legal Division for filing of appropriate charges. The foreigners are temporarily detained at the BI’s Warden Facility in Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

This is the latest in a series of arrests involving illegal foreign workers in the country. On September 7, Cebu police arrested 181 Chinese working in an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operation (POGO) office in Lapu-Lapu City.– Rappler.com