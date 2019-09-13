MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked Burdeos, Quezon, at 4:28 pm Friday, September 13.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Quezon City

Intensity III - Guinyangan, Quezon

Instrumental intensity:

Intensity III - Quezon City; Tagaytay City

Phivolcs said in its bulletin that damage and aftershocks are expected following the earthquake. – Rappler.com