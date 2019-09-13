MANILA, Philippines - Bases and Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) President and CEO Vivencio "Vince" Dizon has been named Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects, said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Friday, September 13.

Dizon will serve in this role in a concurrent capacity. His designation as adviser has been effective since April 2018, according to his appointment paper dated August 27.

BCDA President and CEO Vince Dizon has been designated Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects since April 2018, according to

appointment paper dated August 27, 2019. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/ucrM4ZEjni — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) September 13, 2019

Only last July, President Rodrigo Duterte had given Dizon more responsibilities when he included him as a member of the Cabinet cluster on infrastructure.

Duterte’s Executive Order No 86, signed on July 25, makes the BCDA president a member of the cluster in recognition of the BCDA’s infrastructure projects, including railways, airports, and tollways.

The BCDA is involved in projects like the 9,450-hectare New Clark City and improvements of the Clark International Airport.

Dizon first worked with Duterte in 2015 as political adviser and strategist of his then-running mate Alan Peter Cayetano. As BCDA chief, Dizon was among the government officials actively involved in meetings with Chinese officials on possible infrastructure deals.

The BCDA had signed 4 deals with Chinese entities during Duterte’s first state visit to China in October 2016. They are the following:

MOU on the establishment of the Manila-Clark Railway, a cargo train connecting Subic Seaport and Clark Airport (Bases Conversion and Development Authority and China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd.)

MOU on Fort Bonifacio-NAIA Bus Rapid Transit System (BCDA and China Road and Bridge Corporation)

MOU on Industrial Park in Clark Green City (BCDA and CFLD Investment Pte. Ltd.)

MOU on Smart Cities in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig and Clark, Pampanga (BCDA and Huawei Technologies Phils. Inc.).

During Duterte’s May 2019 trip to Japan, the BCDA also signed a joint venture agreement with the Meralco Marubeni Consortium for the finance, design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of the electric power distribution system in New Clark City.

When Chinese President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Manila in November 2018, the BCDA signed a Framework Agreement for Industrial Park with China Gezhouba Group. - Rappler.com