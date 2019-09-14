MANILA, Philippines – Children in Quezon City will soon have more spaces to play traditional Filipino games such as piko, tumbang preso, and patintero.

The Quezon City Council passed City Resolution 7889-2019, which urged the QC Parks Development and Administration Department (PDAD) to give children a designated space for a more active lifestyle and an opportunity to interact with their peers.

The city’s public information office cited a study published by international research outfit Michael Cohen Group, which said 60% of parents with kids under the age of 12 reported that their children now only play using gadgets. In contrast, only 38% said their kids play outdoors.

“By giving the children a designated space for outdoor recreation, they will be able to improve their social skills, create new friendships and promote their health and well-being,” the resolution read.

The resolution to establish more community parks was authored by former councilor Allan Benedict Reyes. – Rappler.com