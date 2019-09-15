MANILA, Philippines – Six years since the passage of the legislation allowing the early release of well-behaved inmates, controversial loopholes have emerged in the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

At the heart of the debate among lawmakers and lawyers is whether or not persons charged with heinous crimes should be excluded from availing of GCTA.

Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez, one of the GCTA law's principal authors, argues the GCTA does not cover heinous crimes convicts.

But the feisty congressman also said President Rodrigo Duterte’s word is not enough to force the surrender or arrest of convicts who were already freed under the GCTA. (READ: Warrants needed to rearrest freed convicts – GCTA law author)

What amendments does Rodriguez propose to fix the gaps in the GCTA law? Watch his interview with Rappler at 10 am on Tuesday, September 17. – Rappler.com