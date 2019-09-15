KALIBO, Philippines – A fire razed more than 270 stalls at the Kalibo public market in Aklan early Sunday morning, September 15.

The initial cost of damage was pegged at P35 million, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Kalibo.

"There are no reported injuries or casualties," said Kalibo Fire Marshal Fire Senior Inspector Sedgie Gerardo in Filipino.

The BFP received the alarm at 12:26 am, and fire trucks rushed to the market along Toting Reyes Street in Barangay Andagao.

The fire reached the 3rd alarm at 12:35 am, then it was immediately raised to the general alarm by Provincial Fire Marshal Superintendent Nazrudyn Cablayan.

Firefighters from Banga, Balete, Libacao, Altavas, New Washington, Numancia, Malay, Ibajay, Buruanga, and the Kalibo International Airport helped put out the blaze.

The fire was put under control at 4:25 am, and declared out at 11:37 am.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

Stalls in the middle portion of the Kalibo public market were totally burned, while stalls fronting Toting Reyes Street were partially burned. The fish and meat sections of the market were spared.

After the fire, stallholders began sifting through the debris to salvage items of value.

The Kalibo municipal government has declared a state of calamity due to the blaze.

A temporary relocation site in front of the market is also under negotiation with the lot owners. – Rappler.com