What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 17, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, September 17, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
Central Luzon
- Bataan
- Hermosa - all levels (public and private)
- Mariveles - all levels (public and private)
- Morong - all levels (public and private)
- Angeles City - preschool to elementary (public and private)
