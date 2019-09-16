What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.



MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, September 17, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Central Luzon

Bataan

Hermosa - all levels (public and private)



Mariveles - all levels (public and private)



Morong - all levels (public and private)

Angeles City - preschool to elementary (public and private)

– Rappler.com

